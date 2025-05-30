Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said based on current employment data, as well as the overall performance of the economy, that unemployment could be less than 10 per cent.

Figures from the National Insurance Services (NIS) indicated that as of the first quarter of 2025, the number of Active Insured persons including self employed and voluntary contributors stands at 50, 131.

Minister Gonsalves said there has been tremendous growth in major sectors of the economy while at the same time there is difficulty in finding workers for major projects currently taking place throughout the country.

The Minister explained that we are seeing a number of reports that employment is up in SVG, the last firm data is from 2022, which said that unemployment was at 10.8 per cent prior to the opening of Sandals resorts and some major construction projects.

He stated that they believe now that the unemployment number would be in the single digits.

The Finance Minister said in addition to this, currently there is difficulty finding skilled and unskilled workers.

He noted that on major projects such as the construction of the Acute Care Hospital, contractors have requested permission to bring in workers from neighboring islands because there are simply not enough workers.