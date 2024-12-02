St. Vincent and the Grenadines Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, participated in a high-level meeting with members of the U.S. Congressional Black Caucus and other American legislators in Barbados last Saturday. The event brought together leaders from the Caribbean and the United States for a candid discussion on critical regional and global issues.

Minister Gonsalves joined notable figures, including President Irfan Ali of Guyana, Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago, and host Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados. The talks addressed pressing topics such as climate change, correspondent banking relations, the proliferation of illicit firearms, transnational crime, and cooperation across the hemisphere. Specific discussions also focused on the situations in Haiti, Cuba, and Venezuela.

Reflecting on the meeting, Minister Gonsalves described it as a “wonderful opportunity” to engage in meaningful dialogue with influential U.S. policymakers. He highlighted his interactions with key figures such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and Black Congressional stalwarts including Gregory Meeks, Maxine Waters, and Barbara Lee.