Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves has emphasized the importance of local investment in maintaining and accelerating economic growth.

He called on the private sector to seize the opportunities presented by the improving economic conditions before foreign investors dominate the market.

“Now is the time for local businesses to be more confident, more enterprising, and more willing to invest,” Gonsalves urged.

Minister Gonsalves assured the private sector that the government is committed to creating an enabling environment that supports business growth and economic development.

The finance minister, while calling for increased local private sector participation to capitalize on the favorable investment climate also emphasized the resilience of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).