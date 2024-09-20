The Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves, has called for solidarity in the midst of hurricane Beryl Relief efforts.

He noted that all affected by Hurricane Beryl on July 1st are Vincentians, and they should be afforded assistance from the Government.

The finance minister said that in this time of hurricane recovery, there is no place for partisan politics.

“This is what I talk about a time for solidarity. Everybody who has been hit is a Vincentian. Everybody who needs help should receive help from the government and for somebody to be on the sidelines who doesn’t even go down to Union Island and start to try to inject partisan politics into what should be a United Solid Recovery effort. I find it disgusting and despicable.” She said.

The minster added that the government is allocating funds to the recovery efforts, distributing vouchers for building materials and has contractors as well as a team of assessors going door to door doing needs assessments.