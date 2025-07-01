The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as eleven calypsonians have advanced from the Calypso Semi-Finals to compete in the highly anticipated Calypso Finals. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 6th, 2025 at Victoria Park, starting at 8:00 p.m.

The finalists vying for the coveted Calypso Monarch title are:

Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd – Children of the Drum Alvin ‘Zion-I’ Dennie – We Know Who You Mean Dereck ‘Man Sick’ Alexander – Nothing Good to Say Shaunelle McKenzie – Ghetto Mentality Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis – Change for What! Zamfir ‘Zangie’ Adams – My Nation Bernard ‘Reality I’ White – Heart Beat Shena Collis – Our Nation’s Cry Marvo ‘Marvolous Marvo’ Morgan – Calypso Ah Singing Dennis Bowman – Plenty More to Come Johnny ‘Johnny Rebel’ Hall – The Judiciary

Robert ‘Patches’ Knights, with his piece Fake News, has been named the reserve.

The competition promises a night of powerful social commentary, cultural expression, and musical brilliance as these performers take the stage in pursuit of national glory.