The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has announced the funeral service for the late Police Constable 504 Alford Jacobs will be held on Saturday, April 26th, 2025, at the Biabou Evangelical Church.

Viewing will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Service begins at 1:00 p.m. and the Interment will be at the Biabou Cemetery.

Constable Jacobs passed away on March 11th, 2025, in the United Kingdom.

In a statement the authorities said his death has brought deep sorrow to the RSVGPF and all who knew him.

They further stated that for over seventeen years, he served with honor, humility and strength.

The RSVGPF is inviting the public and members of the policing fraternity to join as they pay final respects to one of their own.