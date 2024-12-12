The international governing body of football, FIFA, has announced its hosts for upcoming world cup events.

Saudi Arabia has been named the host for the next two men’s Wold Cup, while Spain, Portugal and Morocco were named joint hosts of the World Cup in six years’ time.

The decision however, has sparked some concerns over the cost of hosting, with Michael Page, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch (HRW) warning of an “unimaginable human cost” to hosting the world’s biggest sporting event in Saudi Arabia.

This comes as several human rights groups warn of issues – including the abuse of migrant workers, freedom of speech and the rights of minority groups – in the Gulf nation.