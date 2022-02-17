Female entrepreneurs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being called on to apply for the Centre for Enterprise Development’s (CED) women’s empowerment project.

The call for applications came from Training & Education Coordinator and Communications Officer at the CED Ms. Keisha Phillips, during a call to WEFM’s Wake Up Morning Show earlier today.

“Once again we are encouraging women throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines who are operation businesses in the productive sector, whether you’re manufacturing a good or providing a service, to apply to be a part of this women’s empowerment project. The deadline is February 28th.” She said.

Miss Phillips then goes on to list the requirements for application.

“In terms of requirements for applying, you can request via email or collect at our office at CED, the application package which is the application form. To apply you’re required to write a business proposal and we do provide you with the guidelines for doing so. You must provide proof of your identification, proof of your address, and proof that your business is registered, and so you would required to send us a copy of your CIPO registration certificate for your business.” She said.

Past beneficiaries of the project received EC $8,000, as well as participated in a series of business management training conducted by the Taiwan Technical Mission supported by CED between September and October.

Keisha Phillips on encouraging entrepreneurs to apply for women’s empowerment project.