A federal judge has permanently dismissed the criminal case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, weeks after the Trump administration directed prosecutors to drop the corruption charges.

The move led to the resignation of Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor who accused Adams of striking a deal with the Trump administration to dismiss his case in exchange for immigration enforcement.

The judge dismissed the case “with prejudice”, which means the Department of Justice (DOJ) cannot re-file the charges against Adams based on the same evidence.

Judge Dale Ho said his decision to drop the case permanently ensured that the administration could not use the indictment as “leverage” over Adams or the city of New York.

Adams was charged with conspiracy, fraud, soliciting illegal campaign contributions, and bribery.

He had denied any wrongdoing.