Colin Gray, the father of a 14-year-old boy accused of a school shooting in Georgia, has been arrested and faces charges including involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children.

The charges are linked to allegations that he allowed his son to possess a weapon, which was used in the attack on Apalachee High School.

The suspect, Colt Gray, is charged with the murders of two teachers and two students.

Authorities are investigating whether Colin Gray bought the weapon as a gift for his son.

Previous threats related to school shootings had been flagged by the FBI, but an interview with the boy did not reveal immediate concerns.

The tragic incident involved a shooting at the school, resulting in four deaths.

The case has drawn comparisons to another where parents were charged for their role in a school shooting.

All injured students are expected to recover, while the community grapples with the impact of the events.