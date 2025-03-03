Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred over the weekend claiming the lives of three in Guyana.

Leon Marks, a 62-year-old motorcyclist, and his pillion rider, 28 year old Reion Alphonso and 18 year old, Davenand Bernard another motorcyclist, all succumbed to their injuries when the two motorcycles collided head-on and burst into flames.

According to police reports, the collision occurred when a car driven by Ezekiel Stanuel slowed down to give way to the rider behind him.

Alphonso was flung onto the windshield of the car and then onto the roadway along with the two motorcyclists.

Stanuel was arrested and taken to Anna Regina Police Station where he was placed into custody and is assisting with the investigation.