Farmers across St Vincent and the Grenadines, will continue to receive support from the Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture.

From Tuesday 24th September to Thursday 26th September, banana and plantain farmers will receive vouchers of varying amounts, according to the damage they obtained during the passage of Hurricane Beryl on July 1st.

Stating that this support is in addition to production and income support for farmers and fishers, which is expected to follow soon, the Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar added that this national spread of assistance will include providing technical workers to help the fisherfolk and farmers and that tractor services and seedlings will also be provided.

The government has allocated 5.5 million dollars in production support for farmers and 2.2 million dollars in production support for fisherfolk.