On September 11, 2024, police apprehended and charged 64-year-old Kerwin Glasgow, a farmer from Glen, with the offense of using threatening language.

The investigation revealed that the accused disrupted the peace by threatening a 60-year-old Glen resident, stating that he would either kill him, pay someone to kill him or poison him.

This offense occurred on September 10, 2024, in Glen.

Glasgow is set to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to respond to the charges.