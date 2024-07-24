On July 21, 2024, police apprehended and formally charged Odel Gumbs, a 48-year-old farmer residing in Green Hill, for the crime of animal cruelty.

According to authorities, Gumbs allegedly inflicted cruelty on a white boar pig valued at $1,100.00 ECC, which belonged to a 41-year-old electrician from the same area. The incident reportedly occurred when Gumbs, without lawful excuse, used a cutlass to strike the animal on its back.

The offense took place in Green Hill on the same day of the arrest. Following his apprehension, Gumbs appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Monday, July 22, 2024, where he pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

As part of the court’s ruling, Gumbs was placed on a six-month bond. In default, he pays $1000.00 ECC forthwith or spends four months in prison.

Furthermore, the court ordered Gumbs to compensate the complainant with $2,000.00 ECC by December 31, 2024. Failure to meet this obligation would result in a six-month prison sentence.