The Value Chain Selection and Inception Workshop commenced on Monday March 3rd, 2025, and will continue until Friday March 7th, 2025.

The workshop is held under the title: Building Effective Public-Private Partnerships for Production and Marketing of Sustainable Agriculture Products Project.

The first session convened at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Conference Room in Richmond Hill, Kingstown.

This technical mission is focused on identifying key agricultural commodities that can enhance local production, reduce the national food import bill and create export opportunities.

It will evaluate the potential for building effective public-private partnerships to strengthen the production and marketing of sustainable agricultural products, ensuring food security, economic growth and increased competitiveness in regional and international markets.

As part of the process, technical activities will include selecting high-priority commodities for development, conducting preliminary field visits to assess current production systems, and facilitating stakeholder engagement to establish a framework for implementation.