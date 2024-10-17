FAM for endometriosis has made a donation of essential items to the recovery efforts in Union Island, to assist persons who have been affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Founder and CEO of Fam for Endometriosis, Neeka Anderson-Isaacs, received the relief items, while the distribution will be undertaken by one of its core committee members Lesroy Noel.

The CEO and founder said, “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from our friends overseas who contributed to this effort. This initiativedemonstrates the power of community and solidarity, especially during times of crisis.”

FAM for endometriosis extends heartfelt thanks to its various stakeholders and all those who contributed in different ways.