A 41-year-old linesman from Fair Hall has been charged with Intimidation and Threatening Language following an incident involving a female teacher in Rockies.

Conroy Imran Miller was arrested on May 2, 2025, after police investigations revealed that he entered the premises of a 37-year-old teacher without permission on May 1. According to reports, Miller allegedly used threatening language, including the statement “I’m gonna hurt you,” in a manner that was likely to cause a breach of the peace.

Miller appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on May 5 and pleaded not guilty to both charges. He was granted bail in the amount of $1,700 EC with one surety.

As part of his bail conditions, the court ordered that Miller have no contact with the complainant and that he report daily to the Calliaqua Police Station between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The matter has been adjourned to June 6, 2025.