The Kingdom of Morocco, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, has extended the application deadline for the Moroccan Scholarship Scheme to August 10, 2024.

The program offers thirty full scholarships for Vincentian students for the 2024–2025 academic year.

The scholarships are available for study at Moroccan Public Universities (10 scholarships), Vocational Training Centers (10 scholarships), and Al Akhawayn University of Ifrane (10 scholarships).

Interested students are encouraged to apply through the Service Commissions Department.

For more information, contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (Bilateral Unit) at (784) 456-2067/456-2060, the Service Commissions Department at (784) 456-1690, or visit the Embassy’s official website.