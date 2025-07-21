Expansion on the Argyle International Airport (AIA) is set to begin as soon as design plans have been approved by the Government.

Speaking on WE FM’s Issue at Hand Programme recently, Dr. Gonsalves explained that an expansion became necessary based on the increase in the number of flights and airlines providing service to this country.

The Prime Minister also made mention to the increase in the number of Kiosks and immigration officers, as well as added services including the handling of baggage, to ensure the smooth operations at the airport.

The AIA has been in operations since 2017 and has registered immense growth, registering a profit of 4 million dollars in 2024.