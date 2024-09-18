The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has declared an Excessive Heat Warning, effective daily from 10 AM to 4 PM until next Tuesday.

The heat index, or “feels-like” temperature, is expected to soar to 41°C (106°F) or higher. This situation, fueled by high temperatures, elevated humidity, and light winds, will create dangerously hot conditions.

The warning poses a medium health risk, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children, lactating mothers, individuals with chronic health issues, and those exposed to heat due to work or exercise.

Health risks from excessive heat include heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Symptoms may manifest as dizziness, nausea, headaches, rapid heartbeat, and extreme thirst.

Residents of Antigua and Barbuda have been advised to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and seek cooler environments if they experience any symptoms.

The highest heat index is expected in the early afternoon. The public is urged to take precautions and prepare for extended periods of intense heat.