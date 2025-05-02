In a powerful showcase of rehabilitation and sustainability, the Sandals Foundation has announced that handcrafted vetiver products made by former prisoners are now available for sale at the Beach House Resort Shop at Sandals Saint Vincent.

The initiative follows the global celebration of World Artisan Day on April 18 and is part of a wider prisoner rehabilitation and re-socialization programme. Endorsed by Hand2Earth and Grow in Time, the project empowers ex-inmates from H.M. Prisons Kingstown and Belle Isle Correctional Facility through artisanal training using vetiver grass – a plant known for its environmental and cultural value.

Hotel guests can now purchase a range of items, including handmade vetiver straw baskets and placemats, supporting the livelihoods of these artisans and their families.

“This is a great milestone,” said Karen Zacca, Operations Director at the Sandals Foundation. “Our investment in artisans comes full circle when their products can be shared with visitors the world over.”

Since partnering with the project in 2024, the Sandals Foundation has helped establish a Vetiver Heritage Craft and Design Centre, creating an educational space focused on vetiver’s role in craft and land conservation. Guest tours to the center have also been organized.

The Foundation is also funding the re-roofing and renovation of an abandoned building in Troumaca Village to house a new Craft and Design Center. Valued at US $5,500, the space will support women from four rural communities – Petit Bordel, Rose Bank, Rose Hall, and Coulls Hill – along with a male artisan from Troumaca.

“This center will empower local artisans to interact with customers and host workshops,” said Vonnie Roudette, Project Designer and Manager at Hand2Earth. “It also serves as a hub for vetiver farming education and sustainable development.”