Plans are being finalized for the staging of the Everything Vincy Expo Plus 2025 that commences this Thursday October 23rd, and runs until Monday October 27th at the Diamond Industrial Estate.

This year’s expo will showcase the very best of Vincentian entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity as well as regional participation.

The event will take place from 10AM-10PM daily.

The Opening Ceremony for this year’s Everything Vincy Expo Plus will be held on Thursday, October 23rd from 6:00pm at the new expo site at the Diamond Industrial Estate.