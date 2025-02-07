Invest SVG has announced that the Everything Vincy Expo 2025 (EVEP 2025) will be held at Diamond Estate, marking a significant expansion for the annual trade event.

Speaking at a press conference at the Holiday Inn Express in Diamond on Thursday evening, Nadine Agard Juillerat, Director of Marketing and Promotions at Invest SVG, revealed that the 3.6-acre venue will accommodate 150 local and 150 regional participants, making it one of the largest expos hosted by Invest SVG to date.

With growing momentum, the expo is positioning itself to rival the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Trade and Investment Convention (TIC), a well-established regional trade show.

Scheduled for October 23-27, 2025, EVEP 2025 aims to strengthen trade, investment, and business networking, while showcasing the best of Vincentian entrepreneurship, innovation, and creativity.

Mrs. Agard-Juillerat emphasized that this expansion reinforces St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a key regional business hub.