European leaders have reaffirmed their strength against Russia, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declaring that the EU is capable of winning any military, financial, or economic confrontation with Moscow.

Following an EU summit, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need for Europe to develop independent defense capabilities, calling it a necessary step regardless of the outcome in Ukraine.

The EU leaders also reiterated their support for Ukraine, though Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his ties with Moscow and U.S. President Donald Trump, did not sign onto the statement.

The remaining 26 leaders emphasized that Ukraine must be involved in any peace negotiations and vowed to continue providing aid.