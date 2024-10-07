The European Union-Caribbean Regional Food Security Programme is set to launch a call for proposals on Tuesday, aimed at enhancing food system resilience and improving food security for vulnerable populations. With a budget of EUR 19 million over four years, the program will collaborate with regional partners like the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the International Trade Centre (ITC).

A key event during the Caribbean Week of Agriculture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will feature the EU-CDB proposals, focusing on three main areas: increasing financial access for smallholder farmers (especially women and youth), supporting scalable agricultural and aquaculture technologies, and developing sustainable regional food distribution channels.

The program’s overall goal is to enhance the sustainability and resilience of Caribbean food systems, with specific objectives including improving food production, processing, and distribution, expanding social protections for agricultural workers, and ensuring equitable access to nutritious food.