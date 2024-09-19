Vincentians will soon require and Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) in order to travel to the United Kingdom.

Commencing January 8th 2025, all non-visa nationals, including Vincentians, will be required to have an ETA to travel to UK. This move comes as part of the UK’s efforts to enhance border security and improve the immigration experience for travellers.

Speaking to the API, Geoffrey Patton, the Resident British Commissioner to SVG, stated that the ETA is not a visa. It is an online authorisation that travellers must obtain before they are allowed to enter the UK, which can be completed online or via a mobile application. The ETA is valid for two years or until the holder’s passport expires.

Persons applying for an ETA will need to present their personal information and the application is expected to be processed within 72 hours. A fee of 10 pounds or EC $35 is attached.

Applications for the ETA open on November 27th, 2024.