The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is making an urgent plea for members of the public not to tamper with, or remove any equipment that is used to monitor the La Soufriere Volcano.

This call comes after the team from the Soufrière Monitoring Unit visited the site at Wallibou yesterday, where a seismic station and rain gauge are installed.

Two (2) large solar panels were stolen, wires connecting the power to the seismic station were cut, and two batterieswere removed. The batteries were later found in the nearby bushes.

NEMO has said that without this equipment they cannot effectively monitor the volcano as they would like.

They further stated that this is a real concern as the Wallibou seismic station is one of the most reliable stations mainly due to the strategic location of the station on the lower flank of the volcano.

The station is crucial to the network as it is generally the first station to pick up any seismic events relevant to volcanic activity. Due to this vandalisation, the lack of data creates a significant gap within the seismic network.

NEMO reminds the public that the La Soufrière is a very active volcano that must be closely monitored. Acts of vandalism places the population at risk of not receiving timely and early warning on activities at the volcano.

NEMO is urging anyone with information on the removal of the solar panels and damage to the station to contact the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the Chateaubelair Police Station or call 911/999.