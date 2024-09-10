The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) has announced that it is prepared to accept nominations from eligible candidates for the by-election in the St Ann North Eastern constituency.

Nominations will take place on Wednesday, September 11, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Office of the Returning Officer. Candidates wishing to contest the election on nomination day must:

Complete a nomination form signed by at least 10 registered electors from the constituency;

Submit the form to the returning officer between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm; and

Pay a nomination fee of $15,000.

According to the Constitution of Jamaica, candidates seeking to enter the House of Representatives must:

Be a citizen of Jamaica or a Commonwealth citizen who has resided in Jamaica for a minimum of 12 months prior to the nomination date;

Be at least 21 years old.

Political parties aiming to contest the election must be registered with the EOJ under the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2014.

Individuals who are not members of registered political parties may run as independent candidates.

The ruling Jamaica Labor Party plans to nominate former Cabinet minister Matthew Samuda, while the Opposition People’s National Party announced last week that it will not be participating in the election.