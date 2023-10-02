Enville Williams, on Friday September 29th, was announced as St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ acting Commissioner of Police. He officially took up his duties on Sunday October 1st.

He has worked in the Western, South Central, and Eastern divisions, as well as various outstations, throughout his years of service in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

Mr. Williams was once in charge of security in the Grenadines, serving in the Special Services Unit (SSU) and narcotics unit.

Early last month, while speaking on WE FM’s Shake Up program, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves revealed that on September 13, the Police Service Commission (PSC) informed him that now former Commissioner of Police Colin John had asked for early retirement and they have processed the request.

According to the Searchlight Newspaper Mr. John has gone down in history as the only CoP to date in the Unity Labour Party (ULP) administration to ask for and receive early retirement.