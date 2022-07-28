The Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley will be a “great football feast”, according to Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Alexandra Popp scored twice as eight-time European champions Germany beat a spirited France side 2-1 in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

They will now play England on Sunday in front of a crowd of up to 87,200.

A peak TV audience of 4.9 million watched Germany seal their place in the final, with another one million streams watched on iPlayer and BBC Sport, a day after 9.3 million watched on TV and two million streams were viewed as England beat Sweden.