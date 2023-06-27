England’s men’s test captain Ben Stokes has said that England’s players

Will do all they can to ensure cricket is a sport for everyone.

This followed a publication of a landmark report on discrimination revealed widespread racism, sexism, and elitism at the heart of the game.

Published on Tuesday, the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (Icec) report states it found racism remains entrenched in the sport, that women routinely encounter sexism and misogyny and that women are treated as subordinate yo men within cricket.

On the eve of the second Ashes Test against Australia, Stokes read from a prepared statement to acknowledge the commission’s findings.

He said, “I want to make it clear I have not read the report as it only came out last night,” “To the people involved in the game who have been made to feel unwelcome or unaccepted in the past, I am deeply sorry to hear of your experiences.