England has omitted batter Dan Lawrence from the squad for the tour of Pakistan, bringing in uncapped players Jordan Cox and Brydon Carse for the 17-man team.

Captain Ben Stokes is set to return for the three Tests in October after missing the 2-1 series victory over Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury.

Opener Zak Crawley is also back in action after being sidelined with a broken finger during the same series.

With Crawley unavailable, Lawrence, typically a middle-order player, was given the chance to open.

However, he managed only a highest score of 35 in six innings, which came during a hasty, almost reckless effort in the second innings of the last Test, which England lost on Monday.

Twenty-three-year-old Cox, who was part of the squad for the Sri Lanka series but did not play, adds depth to the England lineup both as a batsman and wicketkeeper.

He is set to make his T20 international debut against Australia in Southampton on Tuesday.