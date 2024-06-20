England produced their best performance of the T20 World Cup so far to begin the Super 8s stage with a composed eight-wicket win against West Indies.

Having cannily restricted the previously unbeaten co-hosts to 180-4 on a good pitch, the defending champions completed the chase with 15 balls to spare.

Phil Salt batted through for a fine 87 not out while Jonny Bairstow made an unbeaten 48 to add impetus after the loss of Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali.

With 70 needed from seven overs, Bairstow struck a six and a four before hitting 15 of the 16 runs in the next over bowled by spinner Akeal Hosein.

Salt then crashed an over from seamer Romario Shepherd for 30 runs as England won at a canter and, perhaps significantly, boosted their net run-rate.

They play South Africa in less than 48 hours, knowing a win would probably seal their progression to the semi-finals.