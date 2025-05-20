A 24-year-old Emergency Medical Technician has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, following his conviction for attempted murder in Antigua.

The sentencing comes after a trial that concluded in February when eight of nine jurors found the man, Jeconiah Carbon, guilty.

The case surrounds a violent attack that occurred on January 6th, 2020, at Dove Trail, Yeptons.

Their relationship was characterized by Carbon frequently requesting items while the victim made sexual advances.

Court evidence revealed that Carbon, who was 17 when he first began online communication with the victim in 2018, had developed a complicated relationship with the man ten years his senior.

On the night of the attack, despite the victim’s attempt to reschedule, Carbon insisted on meeting.

He arrived armed with a kitchen knife, which he later claimed was for protection.

The victim managed to escape and drive himself to the hospital, where medical evidence documented a life-threatening 10-centimeter laceration near the carotid artery, along with multiple other wounds.

Following a four-hour deliberation, the jury sided with the prosecution.

The judge had revoked Carbon’s bail and remanded him into custody until the sentencing on May 16th, 2025, where he received his 10-year prison term.