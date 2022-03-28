This week is being recognized as Tax week here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where the Inland Revenue department takes the opportunity to educate the public about what they do as well as to remind them about the deadline for the filing their returns.

In an interview with WEFM earlier today Comptroller at the Inland Revenue Department Kelvin Pompey took the time discuss with us which companies and individuals are expected to file their taxes by March 31st, 2022.

“Because come the 31st of March, which is this Thursday, it’s the deadline for all employees to file returns on income that was obtained for 2021. Additionally, companies with December year end are also due to file as well as professionals, self employed persons, and unincorporated businesses; they’re all due to file returns by March 31st.

March 31st also is the due date for estimated tax payment and that is all businesses should be paying advanced taxes or estimated taxes based on their previous year filing, and March 31st is one of the quarters” he said.

Mr. Pompey said while general compliance has been on the rise, he is concerned at some employers who are neglecting to file their end of year PAYE packages.

“We do have a concern, I think, however, looking at the data so far in terms of employers who have not filed their end of year PAYE packages. This year we are seeing a higher non compliance in that particular area and I want to this opportunity to encourage employers that they are obligated by law to submit their PAYE packages which would show the tax deducted from all employees for the tax period 2021, and to encourage them to submit these returns by the 31st of March. These PAYE packages should have been filed since the end of January.

Failure to submit an end of year PAYE package, according to Mr. Pompey, can result in a fine to the employer of not exceeding $20,000, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year. He says that over the years the Inland Revenue department has been hesitant in enforcing these penalties but they have come to the decision that examples must be set. He however says that it is hope that this does not have to be the case.