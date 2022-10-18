The colours of the national flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines will adorn the iconic Empire State Building later this month when we mark 43 years of Independence.

The Consulate General of St Vincent and the Grenadines in New York says the public can witness the inaugural flag-raising ceremony at Bowling Green, New York on October 27 from 1:30 pm.

Later that evening, a gathering will be held to view the lighting of the iconic Empire State Building in the colours of the National Flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines at 5:58 pm.

A message from the consulate said: “Let’s come out in our national colours and stand proud and strong as we demonstrate our LOVE and SUPPORT for our beloved SVG. Looking forward to seeing you there.”

“Our Resilience, Our Fortitude, Our People”; is the theme under which activities to celebrate the 43rd Anniversary of Independence for St Vincent and the Grenadines will be held.