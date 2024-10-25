As St Vincent and the Grenadines prepares to celebrate a long weekend of activities for its 45th anniversary of Independence, the Vincentian diaspora in the USA and Canada are also gearing up to show their pride.

According to the Consulate General of St Vincent and the Grenadines in New York, Vincentians in the US can view the annual Flag Raising Ceremony which will be held at Bowling Green: Charging Bull Triangle, Lower Manhattan, NY on Friday, October 25 from 11 am.

On Sunday, October 27, the Empire State Building Lighting in SVG’s national colours can be viewed from sunset to 2 am.

Meanwhile, the Consulate of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in Toronto, in conjunction with the Saint Vincent and Grenadines Association of Toronto will also be marking Independence celebrations with activities.

Independence Flag Raising ceremonies will take place at Toronto City Hall on Friday, October 25 at 12 pm while another will take place at Brampton City Hall on Saturday, October 26 at 11 am.

An Independence Gala and Benefit is also being held on October 26 at Park View Manor.

On Sunday, October 27 Vincentians in the diaspora can view the Independence Lighting of Niagara Falls in SVG’s national colours from 10 pm and the Lighting of the Brampton Clock Tower at 6 pm.