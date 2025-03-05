Emmalin Pierre has been formally appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in Grenada.

Former Leader of the Opposition, Dr Keith Mitchell took on the role after the 2022 election and has now transitioned out of that position.

The New National Party (NNP) was defeated in the June 2022 general elections, where the party lost to Dickon Mitchell’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) with a 9-6 margin.

Pierre received her instrument of appointment in a ceremony held yesterday morning.

This appointment marks a significant moment in Grenadian political history, as Pierre becomes only the second female Leader of the Opposition in the country’s House of Representatives.

Both women who have held this position have represented the St. Andrew South East constituency.