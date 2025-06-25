Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said, several emergency shelters in the Southern Grenadines have been repaired and are ready for use if the need arises.

Minister Gonsalves, in providing a comprehensive update on post-disaster recovery efforts, and ongoing preparedness measures, noted that Hurricane Beryl made landfall on July 1st, 2024, impacting more than 90% of the buildings across the Southern Grenadines.

He said the government responded swiftly to repair and retrofit both public and select private buildings, to ensure educational continuity and disaster preparedness.

By September 2024, several key educational institutions that also function as emergency shelters were repaired.

Minister Gonsalves reported that a full shelter inspection was carried out across the Southern Grenadines, by engineers from the Ministry of Transport and Works and the Physical Planning Unit.

For the 2025 season, the following shelters have been officially approved:

Canouan:

Canouan Anglican Church

Canouan Kindergarten (in Grand Bay)

Canouan Government School, and

Wells of Living Water Church

Mayreau:

Mayreau Government School

Union Island:

Learning Resource Centre (in Ashton)

Mary Hutchinson Primary School (in Ashton)

Union Island Secondary School, and

Stephanie Browne Government School (post-storm shelter only)

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has also initiated negotiations with private property owners on Union Island, whose buildings have been restored and deemed fit- for emergency use.