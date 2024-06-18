Lockie Ferguson bowled four overs without conceding a run as New Zealand swept aside Papua New Guinea in a T20 World Cup dead rubber in Trinidad.

Pace bowler Ferguson became the first man to bowl four maidens in a T20 World Cup match and only the second bowler to do so in all men’s T20 internationals.

In claiming three wickets, he helped the Black Caps dismiss Papua New Guinea for 78 on a difficult, uneven surface.

New Zealand lost Finn Allen to the second ball of their reply, but Devon Conway’s 35 put them on the way to a seven-wicket win with almost eight overs to spare.

They finish third in Group C, behind Afghanistan and co-hosts West Indies, who have already qualified for the Super 8s.