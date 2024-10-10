The Dominica Electricity Services (DOMLEC) has announced that they will now pass 100 percent of the fuel surcharge directly consumers.

As a result, Dominicans may see an increase in their electricity bills, from this month.

Since 2003, DOMLEC has absorbed 2.5 percent of the cost as part of its operating expenses, but in a recent statement, the company confirmed that this percentage will no longer be covered by them.

The company said, “As part of the Tariff Review process and after due consideration, our regulator, the Independent Regulatory Commission (IRC), has provided conditional approval to our request to cease this penalty effective September 1, 2024.”

DOMLEC stated that the IRC’s decision “aligns with applicable commercial and regulatory requirements for fuel purchase by utility companies.”

The company stated that this approval will initially be applicable for six months, with consumers beginning to see the increased charges reflected in their October electricity bills.