El Salvador has offered to take in criminals deported from the US, including those with US citizenship, and house them in its mega-jail.

The deal was announced after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele during his visit to the Central American nation.

Bukele – whose iron-fist approach to gangs has won him plaudits from voters but has been heavily criticized by human rights groups – said he had offered the US “the opportunity to outsource part of its prison system”.

He later confirmed the offer on X.

Since he came into office in 2019, Bukele has made cracking down on crime his government’s priority.