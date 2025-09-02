The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation has announced that eight secondary schools have achieved CSEC pass rates of 80% and above.

The schools include St. Vincent Girls’ High School (98.92%), St. Vincent Grammar School (90.13%), St. Martin’s Secondary School (90.13%), St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown (88.19%), Canouan Secondary School (85.25%), Thomas Saunders Secondary School (85.08%), St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua (84.39%) and Bequia Seventh Day Adventist School (81.88%).

The St. Vincent Girls’ High School topped with an impressive 98.92 percent pass rate.

Overall, the national subject pass rate rose from 73.6 percent (%) in 2024 to 79.11(%) percent.