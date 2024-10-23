October 21, 2024, Edwin D. Layne & Sons made a significant contribution to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) by donating EC$20,000.

This generous gesture aims to assist the 572 individuals still displaced and residing in public and informal shelters following the devastation of Hurricane Beryl on July 1.

Raphael Barbour, Sales and Marketing Executive at Edwin D. Layne & Sons, presented the cheque to Michelle Forbes, NEMO’s Director, during a ceremony at the NEMO headquarters in Old Montrose.

Kenson Stoddard, Deputy Director at NEMO, along with other members of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), were also in attendance.

Forbes expressed gratitude for the donation, highlighting that it would aid in procuring essential supplies and covering operational costs for the various emergency shelters across the country.

Barbour emphasized that this donation reflects the company’s longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility and its ongoing support for disaster response and recovery efforts, noting a similar contribution of EC$20,000 made by the company in August.