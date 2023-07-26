The Education Revolution is a major crime prevention policy.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday. The Prime Minister was at the time discussing the state of crime in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and contributing factors to crime.

“Now, where does the state come in? The state comes in at a level with training and education. The education revolution is a major crime prevention policy, but to get the maximum out of that we have to come back to some fundamentals; quality parenting, quality teaching, quality school leadership, against the backdrop of the state providing a minimum level of infrastructure and policy framework so that we can get optimal outcomes from the students,” he said.

The night of Wednesday July 20th saw a mass shooting occur where five people were fatally wounded. According to an official release from the RSVGPF the shooting occurred at 8 PM in the Harbour Club area of Kingstown.