The Ministry of Education’s public report on the 2023 Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) exams has been delayed.

An official release from the Ministry stated that although students and their schools have already gained access to the preliminary results of the 2023 CXC examinations, the education ministry has been unable to present a summary and comparative analysis of the overall performance due to a number of issues yet to be resolved by the examination body.

The Ministry in their release gave the assurance that it is in contact with the relevant personnel at the CXC and responses to several queries lodged with the examination board following the release of results are being awaited.

The Ministry of Education has extended congratulations to Vincentian students on their personal and collective performances based on the preliminary results for the CAPE, CSEC and CCSLC examinations.

The results for the examinations were officially released on Friday August 25th 2023 in St. Kitts and Nevis.