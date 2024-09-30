The Ministry of Education has expressed its commitment to supporting schools here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines that were affected by the impact of category 4 hurricane Beryl.

Senior Education Officer Mavis Findlay Joseph reaffirmed this commitment. She said that the ministry will ensure that affected students of these schools will receive the necessary psycho social support and more.

“We will be paying particular attention to those schools that were ravaged by the hurricane Beryl. We know that there would be some psychosocial support that would be necessary. We had experienced some learning loss and therefore we’ll be working closely with the curriculum development unit, the members, the education officers there will be working closely with the teachers to see how they could best help the students to recover from the learning loss.” She said.

The Senior Education Officer said that in every aspect, whether it is resources, psychosocial support, supplies and more, the ministry is doing its best to ensure those students have as easy a transition as possible for the new academic year.