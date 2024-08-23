Minister of Education and National Reconciliation Curtis King has commended the efforts of all stakeholders following the release of this year’s CAPE and CSEC exams.

The education minister, during Thursday’s parliamentary session, noted that preparation for the exams by the various stakeholders would not have been without challenge, but said this is all the more reason why they should be congratulated for their success in the CXC exams.

“I rise to offer my congratulations to all the stakeholders involved in the preparation of our students for the very important external examinations which have just been completed, those conducted by CXC, I refer to CAPE and CSEC. Madam Speaker, the teachers, the leadership of the schools, parents, other sponsors and supporters as well as and very importantly the students themselves. Every year they engage in this exercise, despite whatever challenges might confront them. I’m always very happy to offer my congratulations whenever they come out successfully.” He said.

Minister King during parliament on Thursday said he was not yet in a position to comment on the overall performance of the nation in the CXC exams this year, as queries have been lodged.

He assured that once all the relevant information is at hand, a detailed report on this year’s exams will be made available.