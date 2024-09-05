Minister of Education Curtis King, says that he believes that the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) should perform an assessment as it pertains to the examination body’s mathematics testing.

The education minister, speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program, said that, locally, there are solutions being sought for the issue, but he said that a serious look must be taken at the exams as the negative trend in results continue year after year.

“I still believe sometime our bureaucracy moves too slowly because I know that we have a proposal for some time now to deal with this math problem but it is the response is moving too slowly.

I’m not saying that the strategy that we are seeking to employ going to bring results immediately but at least we have to do something. We can’t be satisfied with saying well the region bad so we must be bad. Secondly, if the results are bad then it means something wrong with your test too because it can’t be bad for everybody for so long. So while we are dealing with our part, that part that we could control, we are also impressing on CXC that some sort of assessment needs to be done with regards to math.” He said

Minister King said that from the year 1979 to the present day, there has been a return of poor results for mathematics, noting that the average has rarely surpassed fifty percent.