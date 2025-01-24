The Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECPCGC) is offering a new loan guarantee product called ‘MSME Growth’ to help micro-entrepreneurs in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union grow their small businesses.

The MSME Growth Guarantee is designed specifically for entrepreneurs who may not qualify for loans under the main ECPCGC programme.

It facilitates ease of access to finance for loans of up to EC$50,000.00. Borrowers do not need to provide collateral or equity, and they receive an extra EC$1,500.00 allowance to handle bookkeeping services

Speaking on this week’s episode of ECCB Connects, Chief Executive Officer of the ECPCGC, Carmen Gomez-Trigg, said small businesses operating for more than one year and with less than 50 employees qualify to apply for the loan.

Small business operators are advised to contact the ECPCGC for more information on how they can access the funds.